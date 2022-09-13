Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th and 25th FS perform night ops

    36th and 25th FS perform night ops

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young 

    51st Fighter Wing

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron (FS) taxis to the runway prior to flying a night sortie at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 13, 2022. The 36th FS conducted night sorties to train pilots on nighttime tactical air-to-air and air-to-ground combat techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 21:44
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    TAGS

    Night operations
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    25th Fighter Squadron
    36th Fighter Squadron
    25th FS
    36th FS

