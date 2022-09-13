An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron (FS) taxis to the runway prior to flying a night sortie at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 13, 2022. The 36th FS conducted night sorties to train pilots on nighttime tactical air-to-air and air-to-ground combat techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young).
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 21:44
|Photo ID:
|7419567
|VIRIN:
|220913-F-NX702-1001
|Resolution:
|5614x3331
|Size:
|9.42 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36th and 25th FS perform night ops [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
