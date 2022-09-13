36th and 25th FS perform night ops

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron (FS) taxis to the runway prior to flying a night sortie at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 13, 2022. The 36th FS conducted night sorties to train pilots on nighttime tactical air-to-air and air-to-ground combat techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young).

