36th and 25th FS perform night ops

An A-10 Thunderbolt II from the 25th Fighter Squadron taxis on a runway after flying a night sortie for a wing training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 14, 2022. The A-10 has short takeoff and landing capability to permit operations in and out of locations near the front lines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

