An A-10 Thunderbolt II from the 25th Fighter Squadron taxis on a runway after flying a night sortie for a wing training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 14, 2022. The A-10 has short takeoff and landing capability to permit operations in and out of locations near the front lines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 21:45
|Photo ID:
|7419570
|VIRIN:
|220914-F-WE075-1002
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|8.38 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36th and 25th FS perform night ops [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
