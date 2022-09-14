Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    36th and 25th FS perform night ops [Image 4 of 6]

    36th and 25th FS perform night ops

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada 

    51st Fighter Wing

    An A-10 Thunderbolt II from the 25th Fighter Squadron taxis on a runway after flying a night sortie for a wing training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 14, 2022. The A-10 has short takeoff and landing capability to permit operations in and out of locations near the front lines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 21:45
    Photo ID: 7419570
    VIRIN: 220914-F-WE075-1002
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 8.38 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36th and 25th FS perform night ops [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    36th and 25th FS perform night ops
    36th and 25th FS perform night ops
    36th and 25th FS perform night ops
    36th and 25th FS perform night ops
    36th and 25th FS perform night ops
    36th and 25th FS perform night ops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Night operations
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    25th Fighter Squadron
    36th Fighter Squadron
    25th FS
    36th FS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT