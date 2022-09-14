An A-10 Thunderbolt II from the 25th Fighter Squadron lands on a runway after flying a night sortie for a wing training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 14, 2022. The A-10 is equipped with a Night Vision Imaging System allowing the aircraft to perform aerial combat maneuvers during times of darkness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2022 Date Posted: 09.15.2022 21:45 Photo ID: 7419569 VIRIN: 220914-F-WE075-1001 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 8.22 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 36th and 25th FS perform night ops [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.