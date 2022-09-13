An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron taxis to the runway prior to flying a night sortie at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 13, 2022. Night sorties allow pilots to train tactical air-to-air and air-to-ground combat techniques in low-light/no-light conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2022 Date Posted: 09.15.2022 21:44 Photo ID: 7419568 VIRIN: 220913-F-NX702-1002 Resolution: 6048x3637 Size: 16.27 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 36th and 25th FS perform night ops [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.