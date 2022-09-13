36th and 25th FS perform night ops

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron taxis to the runway prior to flying a night sortie at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 13, 2022. Night sorties allow pilots to train tactical air-to-air and air-to-ground combat techniques in low-light/no-light conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)
