36th and 25th FS perform night ops

An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 36th Fighter Squadron takes off for a night sortie during a training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 14, 2022. Night sorties train pilots in nighttime operations and enable pilots to utilize strategies to increase their lethality in combat situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

