Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Army Takes home the Gold [Image 11 of 11]

    Team Army Takes home the Gold

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent Powell 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Members of the All Army Golf Team pose for a photo after clenching top place in the 2022 All Armed Forces Golf Championship tournament Sept. 14, at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. The annual four-day tournament brought together servicemembers from all the Armed Forces competing for top honors in a 72-hole golf shootout. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 19:03
    Photo ID: 7417340
    VIRIN: 220914-A-BQ341-376
    Resolution: 3315x2070
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Army Takes home the Gold [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Brent Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hitting it long
    Keeping an eye on the ball
    Smiling on the fairway
    Putting for par
    Driving down the fairway
    Unexpected Golf Course Guest
    Watching and Waiting
    Talking things over
    A finishing hug
    A photo Finish
    Team Army Takes home the Gold

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Belvoir
    Reserve
    Army Reserve
    Golf
    All Armed Forces Golf

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT