Team Army Takes home the Gold

Members of the All Army Golf Team pose for a photo after clenching top place in the 2022 All Armed Forces Golf Championship tournament Sept. 14, at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. The annual four-day tournament brought together servicemembers from all the Armed Forces competing for top honors in a 72-hole golf shootout. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)
|09.14.2022
|09.14.2022 19:03
|7417340
|220914-A-BQ341-376
|3315x2070
|1.01 MB
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|1
|0
