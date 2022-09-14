A finishing hug

U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Eraina Manor (right), military intelligence officer, 7th Regional Support Group, prepares to give a hug to U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Meghan McGunigle after completing 72-holes of golf on the Fort Belvoir Golf Course during the All Armed Forces Championship Golf tournament at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Sept. 14. Armed Services members from around the country and the world are competing for top honors in the tournament to see which golfer and which branch of the military will take home the win. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

