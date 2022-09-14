U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Eraina Manor, military intelligence officer, 7th Regional Support Group, hits a golf ball down the fairway at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Sept. 14, during the All Armed Forces Championship tournament. Armed Services members from around the country and the world are competing for top honors in the tournament to see which golfer and which branch of the military will take home the win. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2022 Date Posted: 09.14.2022 19:03 Photo ID: 7417330 VIRIN: 220914-A-BQ341-905 Resolution: 3637x2235 Size: 363 KB Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hitting it long [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Brent Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.