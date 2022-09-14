Putting for par

U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Eraina Manor, military intelligence officer, 7th Regional Support Group, putts a golf ball toward the hole on the Fort Belvoir Golf Course at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Sept. 12, during the All Armed Forces Championship tournament. Armed Services members from around the country and the world are competing for top honors in the tournament to see which golfer and which branch of the military will take home the win. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

Date Taken: 09.14.2022 Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US