U.S. Army Reserve Col. Sunny Mitchell, officer-in-charge of recruiting and retention, U.S. Army Reserve Command, lines up a golf shot on the fairway at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Sept. 14, while a deer crosses the fairway behind her during the All Armed Forces Championship tournament. Armed Services members from around the country and the world are competing for top honors in the tournament to see which golfer and which branch of the military will take home the win. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2022 Date Posted: 09.14.2022 19:03 Photo ID: 7417335 VIRIN: 220914-A-BQ341-822 Resolution: 3442x2055 Size: 443.22 KB Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Unexpected Golf Course Guest [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Brent Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.