    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent Powell 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Col. Sunny Mitchell, officer-in-charge of recruiting and retention, U.S. Army Reserve Command, watches her golf ball fly down the fairway at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Sept. 14, during the All Armed Forces Championship tournament. Armed Services members from around the country and the world are competing for top honors in the tournament to see which golfer and which branch of the military will take home the win. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 19:03
    Photo ID: 7417331
    VIRIN: 220914-A-BQ341-070
    Resolution: 3255x2115
    Size: 344.06 KB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keeping an eye on the ball [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Brent Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Belvoir
    Reserve
    Army Reserve
    Golf
    All Armed Forces Golf

