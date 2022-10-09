USS Billings and USS Wichita Participate in a Photo Exercise

220910-N-N3764-2006

Caribbean Sea - (Sept. 10, 2022) — Sailors assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) stand in formation forming the number fifteen for a picture during a photo exercise in the Caribbean Sea, Sept. 10, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

