220910-N-N3764-1003

Caribbean Sea - (Sept. 10, 2022) — The Freedom-variant littoral combat ships USS Wichita (LCS 13), USS Billings (LCS 15), and an MH-60s Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Detachment 6, participate in a photo exercise in the Caribbean Sea, Sept. 10, 2022. Wichita and Billings are deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2022 Date Posted: 09.14.2022 00:58 Photo ID: 7415711 VIRIN: 220910-N-N3764-1003 Resolution: 2992x2000 Size: 1.17 MB Location: CARIBBEAN SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Billings and USS Wichita Participate in a Photo Exercise [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.