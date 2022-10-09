USS Billings and USS Wichita Participate in a Photo Exercise

220910-N-N3764-2004

Caribbean Sea - (Sept. 10, 2022) — Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Benjamin Chellew assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Detachment 8, overlooks an MH-60s Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to HSC-28, Detachment 6, during a photo exercise in the Caribbean Sea, Sept. 10, 2022. Wichita and Billings are deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

