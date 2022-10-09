Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Billings and USS Wichita Participate in a Photo Exercise [Image 4 of 10]

    USS Billings and USS Wichita Participate in a Photo Exercise

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    09.10.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220910-N-N3764-1005
    Caribbean Sea - (Sept. 10, 2022) — The Freedom-variant littoral combat ships USS Wichita (LCS 13) and USS Billings (LCS 15) participate in a photo exercise in the Caribbean Sea, Sept. 10, 2022. Wichita and Billings are deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 00:58
    Photo ID: 7415713
    VIRIN: 220910-N-N3764-1005
    Resolution: 1930x1086
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    This work, USS Billings and USS Wichita Participate in a Photo Exercise [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Photo Exercise
    Caribbean Sea
    USNAVSO
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    USS Billings (LCS 15)
    USS Wichita (LCS 13)

