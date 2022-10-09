220910-N-N3764-2005

Caribbean Sea - (Sept. 10, 2022) — Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Benjamin Chellew assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Detachment 8, overlooks the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) during a photo exercise in the Caribbean Sea, Sept. 10, 2022. Wichita and Billings are deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

This work, USS Billings and USS Wichita Participate in a Photo Exercise [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.