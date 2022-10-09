USS Billings and USS Wichita Participate in a Photo Exercise

220910-N-N3764-2003
Caribbean Sea - (Sept. 10, 2022) — An MH-60s Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Detachment 6, lands on the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Wichita (LCS 13) during a photo exercise with the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) in the Caribbean Sea Sept. 10, 2022. Wichita and Billings are deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)
