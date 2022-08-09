U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Cheronica Blandburg 35th Fighter Wing command chief, discuss new changes with Airmen from the 35th Force Support Squadron Falcon Feeder Dining Facility during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, September 8, 2022. The Falcon Feeder has recently worked to create new and innovative recipes to serve the maintainers and flight line operators who frequent the establishment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2022 Date Posted: 09.13.2022 21:24 Photo ID: 7415632 VIRIN: 220908-F-MK545-1353 Resolution: 7326x4884 Size: 4.02 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wild Weasel Walk-Through: 35th FSS Falcon Feeder Dining Facility [Image 5 of 5], by A1C William Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.