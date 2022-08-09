U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Cheronica Blandburg, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, greet Airmen from the 35th Force Support Squadron Falcon Feeder Dining Facility, during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, September 8, 2022. Richard and Blandburg conduct these walk-throughs to get a behind-the-scenes look into units’ operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2022 Date Posted: 09.13.2022 21:23 Photo ID: 7415629 VIRIN: 220908-F-MK545-1075 Resolution: 7531x5021 Size: 3.58 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wild Weasel Walk-Through: 35th FSS Falcon Feeder Dining Facility [Image 5 of 5], by A1C William Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.