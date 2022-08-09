U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Cheronica Blandburg, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, greet Airmen from the 35th Force Support Squadron Falcon Feeder Dining Facility, during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, September 8, 2022. Richard and Blandburg conduct these walk-throughs to get a behind-the-scenes look into units’ operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 21:23
|Photo ID:
|7415629
|VIRIN:
|220908-F-MK545-1075
|Resolution:
|7531x5021
|Size:
|3.58 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wild Weasel Walk-Through: 35th FSS Falcon Feeder Dining Facility [Image 5 of 5], by A1C William Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
