U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and Airman 1st Class Caleb Penaflor, 35th Force Support Squadron Falcon Feeder Dining Facility food service accountant, discuss product quality in a supply room during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, September 8, 2022. Penaflor has recently been recognized for his work and was selected as the Wild Weasel of the Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2022 Date Posted: 09.13.2022 21:23 Photo ID: 7415630 VIRIN: 220908-F-MK545-1212 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.69 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wild Weasel Walk-Through: 35th FSS Falcon Feeder Dining Facility [Image 5 of 5], by A1C William Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.