Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wild Weasel Walk-Through: 35th FSS Falcon Feeder Dining Facility [Image 3 of 5]

    Wild Weasel Walk-Through: 35th FSS Falcon Feeder Dining Facility

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and Tech. Sgt. Tiffany Ranson, 35th Force Support Squadron Falcon Feeder Dining Facility manager, talk about new recipes during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, September 9, 2022. The Falcon Feeder is a dining facility located on Misawa’s flight line to help feed Airmen working during non-business hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 21:24
    Photo ID: 7415631
    VIRIN: 220908-F-MK545-1307
    Resolution: 7601x5067
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wild Weasel Walk-Through: 35th FSS Falcon Feeder Dining Facility [Image 5 of 5], by A1C William Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wild Weasel Walk-Through: 35th FSS Falcon Feeder Dining Facility
    Wild Weasel Walk-Through: 35th FSS Falcon Feeder Dining Facility
    Wild Weasel Walk-Through: 35th FSS Falcon Feeder Dining Facility
    Wild Weasel Walk-Through: 35th FSS Falcon Feeder Dining Facility
    Wild Weasel Walk-Through: 35th FSS Falcon Feeder Dining Facility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Food
    Services
    Misawa
    DFAC
    35th FIghter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT