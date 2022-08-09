Wild Weasel Walk-Through: 35th FSS Falcon Feeder Dining Facility

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and Tech. Sgt. Tiffany Ranson, 35th Force Support Squadron Falcon Feeder Dining Facility manager, talk about new recipes during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, September 9, 2022. The Falcon Feeder is a dining facility located on Misawa’s flight line to help feed Airmen working during non-business hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 21:24
|Photo ID:
|7415631
|VIRIN:
|220908-F-MK545-1307
|Resolution:
|7601x5067
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
