Date Taken: 09.10.2022 Date Posted: 09.13.2022 20:09 Photo ID: 7415566 VIRIN: 220910-F-HF074-2872 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 747.69 KB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Red Devils train to be calm under pressure [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.