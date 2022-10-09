U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeremy Hobn, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician, finishes donning a bomb suit during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 11, 2022. EOD
bomb suits serve as protective body armor during dangerous situations involving explosive material. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)
This work, Red Devils train to be calm under pressure [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Red Devils train to be calm under pressure
