U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Paul Chaplain, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron small unmanned aircraft system noncommissioned officer in charge, prepares to launch an unmanned aircraft during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 11, 2022. Training events allow Airmen to hone their skills in a simulated environment to prepare for real-world situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)
Red Devils train to be calm under pressure
