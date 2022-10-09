U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Yung Kim, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician, installs battery packs on an EOD robot during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 11, 2022. EOD robots are used to maximize the protection of technicians during training scenarios and real-world events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 20:08
|Photo ID:
|7415563
|VIRIN:
|220910-F-HF074-2496
|Resolution:
|5075x3276
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Devils train to be calm under pressure [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Red Devils train to be calm under pressure
