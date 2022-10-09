Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Devils train to be calm under pressure [Image 5 of 9]

    Red Devils train to be calm under pressure

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, SOUTH KOREA

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Yung Kim, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician, installs battery packs on an EOD robot during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 11, 2022. EOD robots are used to maximize the protection of technicians during training scenarios and real-world events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 20:08
    Photo ID: 7415563
    VIRIN: 220910-F-HF074-2496
    Resolution: 5075x3276
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Devils train to be calm under pressure [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Red Devils train to be calm under pressure
    Red Devils train to be calm under pressure
    Red Devils train to be calm under pressure
    Red Devils train to be calm under pressure
    Red Devils train to be calm under pressure
    Red Devils train to be calm under pressure
    Red Devils train to be calm under pressure
    Red Devils train to be calm under pressure
    Red Devils train to be calm under pressure

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Red Devils train to be calm under pressure

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #KunsanAB #8FW #WolfPack #BattleReady #EOD #CES #8thCES #Drone #Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT