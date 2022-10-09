An 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) robot examines a scene during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 11, 2022. EOD technicians utilize robots to reach explosives that are too dangerous for military members to disarm. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2022 Date Posted: 09.13.2022 20:08 Photo ID: 7415564 VIRIN: 220910-F-HF074-2547 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 845.17 KB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Devils train to be calm under pressure [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.