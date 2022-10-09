Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Devils train to be calm under pressure [Image 7 of 9]

    Red Devils train to be calm under pressure

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, SOUTH KOREA

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeremy Hobn, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician, removes a drone from a tree during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 11, 2022. EOD
    technicians are trained to locate, identify, disarm and neutralize hazardous materials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 20:09
    Photo ID: 7415565
    VIRIN: 220910-F-HF074-3046
    Resolution: 5284x3568
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Devils train to be calm under pressure [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #KunsanAB #8FW #WolfPack #BattleReady #EOD #CES #8thCES #Drone #Training

