Red Devils train to be calm under pressure

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Paul Chaplain, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) noncommissioned officer in charge, pilots an unmanned aircraft during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 11, 2022. The sUAS is a multi-purpose aircraft, used to provide reconnaissance and intelligence as well as to rapidly analyze airfield damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

