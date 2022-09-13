Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform damage control training team drill [Image 11 of 11]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform damage control training team drill

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Seaman Natasha Chevalier 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220913-N-JO823-1047 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 13, 2022) Damage Controlman 2nd Class William Knowles, from Key West, Florida, gives a safety brief in the hangar bay during a damage control training team drill aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 13. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform damage control training team drill [Image 11 of 11], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

