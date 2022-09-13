USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

220913-N-DW158-1188 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 13, 2022) An F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the Eagles of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115 lands on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 13. The Eagles conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group, and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)

