220913-N-JO823-1039 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 13, 2022) Damage Controlman Fireman Hunter Harper, Danville, Georgia, fakes out a line in the hangar bay during a damage control training team drill aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 13. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natasha ChevalierLosada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2022 Date Posted: 09.13.2022 14:42 Photo ID: 7414946 VIRIN: 220913-N-JO823-1039 Resolution: 4927x2687 Size: 1.45 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: DANVILLE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform damage control training team drill [Image 11 of 11], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.