    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 2 of 11]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gray Gibson  

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220913-N-DW158-1028 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 13, 2022) Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Andrew Valera, from Salinas, California, performs maintenance on the canopy of an F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the Eagles of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115 on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 13. The Eagles conduct carrier-based air strike and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group, and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 14:41
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: SALINAS, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operations
    CVN 76
    Flight deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    CONAC

