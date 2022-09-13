Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform damage control training team drill [Image 9 of 11]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform damage control training team drill

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Seaman Natasha Chevalier 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220913-N-JO823-1036 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 13, 2022) Damage Controlman Fireman Makenzie Aguirre, from Hobbs, New Mexico, left, assists Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Anthony Caudel, from West Plains, Missouri, during damage control training team drill in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 13. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform damage control training team drill [Image 11 of 11], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

