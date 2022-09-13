220913-N-JO823-1036 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 13, 2022) Damage Controlman Fireman Makenzie Aguirre, from Hobbs, New Mexico, left, assists Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Anthony Caudel, from West Plains, Missouri, during damage control training team drill in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 13. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natasha ChevalierLosada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2022 Date Posted: 09.13.2022 14:42 Photo ID: 7414944 VIRIN: 220913-N-JO823-1036 Resolution: 4043x2786 Size: 1.26 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: HOBBS, NM, US Hometown: WEST PLAINS, MO, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform damage control training team drill [Image 11 of 11], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.