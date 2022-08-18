39th SSBN Hosts a Multinational Range

U.S. Army Capt. Jacob Bryan, an Information Systems Officer with 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, fires with the M4 carbine in the kneeling position alongside NATO allies, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Aug. 18, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

