39th SSBN Hosts a Multinational Range

U.S. Army Sgt. Kannesha Smith, a Range Safety Officer, with Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, checks the grouping on the zeroing target of an Austrian ally, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Aug. 18, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

