39th SSBN Hosts a Multinational Range

A cartridge flies away as an Austrian Service Member, assigned to NATO Special Operations Headquarters fires with an M4 carbine in the kneeling position as U.S. Soldiers with 39th Strategic Signal Battalion qualify alongside NATO allies, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Aug. 18, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

