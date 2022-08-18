39th SSBN Hosts a Multinational Range

U.S. Army Sgt. Kannesha Smith, a Range Safety Officer, with Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, adjust the close combat optic scope of an M4 carbine for an Austrian ally, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Aug. 18, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

