U.S. Army Capt. Jacob Bryan, Information Systems Officer with 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, fires with a M4 carbine in the kneeling position alongside NATO allies, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Aug. 18, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 03:51
|Photo ID:
|7413608
|VIRIN:
|220818-A-BD610-1039
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|11.86 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th SSBN Hosts a Multinational Range [Image 22 of 22], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
