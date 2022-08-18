Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th SSBN Hosts a Multinational Range [Image 20 of 22]

    39th SSBN Hosts a Multinational Range

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Capt. Jacob Bryan, Information Systems Officer with 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, fires with a M4 carbine in the kneeling position alongside NATO allies, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Aug. 18, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 03:51
    This work, 39th SSBN Hosts a Multinational Range [Image 22 of 22], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    39th Sig Bn
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    StrongerTogether
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion

