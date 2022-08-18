Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    39th SSBN Hosts a Multinational Range [Image 13 of 22]

    39th SSBN Hosts a Multinational Range

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    An Austrian Service Member, assigned to NATO Special Operations Headquarters fires with an M4 carbine in the prone supported position as U.S. Soldiers with 39th Strategic Signal Battalion qualify alongside NATO allies, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Aug. 18, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 03:51
    Photo ID: 7413594
    VIRIN: 220818-A-BD610-1022
    Resolution: 5116x7674
    Size: 10.69 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th SSBN Hosts a Multinational Range [Image 22 of 22], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    39th SSBN Hosts a Multinational Range
    39th SSBN Hosts a Multinational Range
    39th SSBN Hosts a Multinational Range
    39th SSBN Hosts a Multinational Range
    39th SSBN Hosts a Multinational Range
    39th SSBN Hosts a Multinational Range
    39th SSBN Hosts a Multinational Range
    39th SSBN Hosts a Multinational Range
    39th SSBN Hosts a Multinational Range
    39th SSBN Hosts a Multinational Range
    39th SSBN Hosts a Multinational Range
    39th SSBN Hosts a Multinational Range
    39th SSBN Hosts a Multinational Range
    39th SSBN Hosts a Multinational Range
    39th SSBN Hosts a Multinational Range
    39th SSBN Hosts a Multinational Range
    39th SSBN Hosts a Multinational Range
    39th SSBN Hosts a Multinational Range
    39th SSBN Hosts a Multinational Range
    39th SSBN Hosts a Multinational Range
    39th SSBN Hosts a Multinational Range
    39th SSBN Hosts a Multinational Range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    39th Sig Bn
    NATO Special Operations Headquarters NSHQ
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    StrongerTogether
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT