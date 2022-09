An Austrian Service Member, assigned to NATO Special Operations Headquarters fires with an M4 carbine in the prone supported position as U.S. Soldiers with 39th Strategic Signal Battalion qualify alongside NATO allies, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Aug. 18, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2022 Date Posted: 09.13.2022 03:51 Photo ID: 7413594 VIRIN: 220818-A-BD610-1022 Resolution: 5116x7674 Size: 10.69 MB Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th SSBN Hosts a Multinational Range [Image 22 of 22], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.