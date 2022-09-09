U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Martin, left, 49th Wing command chief and U.S. Air Force Col. Juan Alvarez, 49th Mission Support Group commander, thank volunteers at the 31st annual Day of Caring, at Alamogordo, New Mexico, Sept. 9, 2022. In the 31 years that the Day of Caring has been going on, Holloman Air Force Base has played a major role with this year providing almost 90% of the volunteers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2022 Date Posted: 09.12.2022 18:52 Photo ID: 7413176 VIRIN: 220909-F-WJ136-1922 Resolution: 6016x3384 Size: 2.91 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Holloman volunteers help clean surrounding communities during the Day of Caring [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.