Holloman volunteers help clean surrounding communities during the Day of Caring

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Martin, left, 49th Wing command chief and U.S. Air Force Col. Juan Alvarez, 49th Mission Support Group commander, thank volunteers at the 31st annual Day of Caring, at Alamogordo, New Mexico, Sept. 9, 2022. In the 31 years that the Day of Caring has been going on, Holloman Air Force Base has played a major role with this year providing almost 90% of the volunteers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Holloman AFB
    Day of Caring
    49th Wing
    Day of Caring 2022

