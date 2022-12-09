Holloman volunteers help clean surrounding communities during the Day of Caring

Team Holloman Airmen and Guardians, along with other volunteers, participated in the 31st annual Day of Caring, in Otero County, Sept. 9, 2022.



The Day of Caring is an event that is organized by Thrive in Southern New Mexico, a non-profit organization with the goal of improving the quality of life in Otero County by providing volunteers to help with different tasks.



During the event, volunteers go to different zones and perform tasks such as yard work and cleaning the inside of houses. This event helps people and non-profits that don’t have the capabilities or resources to do the cleaning.



This year over 200 people participated in the event, with volunteers from Holloman AFB, Otero County businesses, civic leaders, and other members from the community.



“We have a sense of responsibility to help out the local community,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jan Fernandez, a zone lead for the Day of Caring. “The Day of Caring is a way for us to establish communication with the community and let them know how much we appreciate them.”



In the 31 years that the Day of Caring has been going on, the majority of volunteers this were members have been members of team Holloman. This year they made up almost 90% of the volunteers.



“We could not have done this without all the volunteers,” said Stephanie Hale, Thrive executive director. “A lot of these people are parents and have kids, but they are taking time out of their day and time off from their job to help out the community.”

