U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Darian Rodriguez, 31st annual Day of Caring volunteer, trims a tree, in Alamogordo, New Mexico, Sept. 9, 2022. About 90% of the event’s volunteers consisted of Holloman Air Force Base Airmen and Guardians, who helped with the cleaning of houses and properties all around Otero County. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)
This work, Holloman volunteers help clean surrounding communities during the Day of Caring [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Holloman volunteers help clean surrounding communities during the Day of Caring
