    Holloman volunteers help clean surrounding communities during the Day of Caring [Image 4 of 5]

    Holloman volunteers help clean surrounding communities during the Day of Caring

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Stephanie Hale, Thrive in Southern New Mexico executive director, passes out free lunches to volunteers, in Alamogordo, New Mexico, Sept. 9, 2022. During the 31st annual Day of Caring, volunteers from Holloman Air Force Base and the surrounding community provided cleaning to houses and non-profits who don’t have the capabilities or resources to clean. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman volunteers help clean surrounding communities during the Day of Caring [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holloman AFB
    Day of Caring
    49th Wing
    Day of Caring 2022

