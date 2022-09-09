Holloman volunteers help clean surrounding communities during the Day of Caring

Stephanie Hale, Thrive in Southern New Mexico executive director, passes out free lunches to volunteers, in Alamogordo, New Mexico, Sept. 9, 2022. During the 31st annual Day of Caring, volunteers from Holloman Air Force Base and the surrounding community provided cleaning to houses and non-profits who don’t have the capabilities or resources to clean. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

