Holloman volunteers help clean surrounding communities during the Day of Caring

Holloman AFB Airmen and Guardians, alongside members of the local community, gather for the 31st annual Day of Caring, in Alamogordo, New Mexico, Sept. 9, 2022. The event happens throughout all of Otero County and allows Holloman Air Force Base Airmen and Guardians to give back to the surrounding communities by providing volunteers to help clean houses and other properties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

