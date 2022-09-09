Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holloman volunteers help clean surrounding communities during the Day of Caring [Image 1 of 5]

    Holloman volunteers help clean surrounding communities during the Day of Caring

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Holloman AFB Airmen and Guardians, alongside members of the local community, gather for the 31st annual Day of Caring, in Alamogordo, New Mexico, Sept. 9, 2022. The event happens throughout all of Otero County and allows Holloman Air Force Base Airmen and Guardians to give back to the surrounding communities by providing volunteers to help clean houses and other properties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 18:52
    Photo ID: 7413172
    VIRIN: 220909-F-WJ136-1017
    Resolution: 5529x3110
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman volunteers help clean surrounding communities during the Day of Caring [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Holloman volunteers help clean surrounding communities during the Day of Caring
    Holloman volunteers help clean surrounding communities during the Day of Caring
    Holloman volunteers help clean surrounding communities during the Day of Caring
    Holloman volunteers help clean surrounding communities during the Day of Caring
    Holloman volunteers help clean surrounding communities during the Day of Caring

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Holloman volunteers help clean surrounding communities during the Day of Caring

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holloman AFB
    Day of Caring
    49th Wing
    Day of Caring 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT