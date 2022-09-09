Holloman volunteers help clean surrounding communities during the Day of Caring

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rojelio Piceno left and U.S Air Force Airman 1st Class Xiangrun Song, 31st annual Day of Caring volunteers, do yard work at a house, in Alamogordo, New Mexico, Sept. 9, 2022. In the 31 years that the Day of Caring has been going on, Holloman Air Force Base has played a major role in providing number of volunteers that help the local communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

Date Taken: 09.09.2022