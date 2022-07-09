ERSS Training

NORFOLK (Sept. 7, 2022) Lt. Cmdr. Eric Schmieler, an emergency room doctor assigned to an Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System (ERSS) from Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, performs emergency surgery and advanced trauma care on a mannequin during a realistic test-of-concept aboard the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship, USS Tortuga (LSD-46), Sept. 7, 2022. ERSS is designed to provide advanced medical capabilities at the closest point-of-injury, either afloat, undersea or ashore during combat or contingency operations in a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

