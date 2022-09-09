USS Cole and Bainbridge return from deployment

NORFOLK (Sept. 9, 2022) Rear Adm. David Patchell, vice commander of U.S. 2nd Fleet, speaks to the crew of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge after she returned to Naval Station Norfolk following a regularly scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of theater security cooperation efforts and to defend U.S., allied and partner interests, Sept. 9, 2022. Bainbridge was deployed as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

