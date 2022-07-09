Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ERSS Training [Image 4 of 11]

    ERSS Training

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Seelbach 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NORFOLK (Sept. 7, 2022) Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System (ERSS) surgeons and hospital corpsman assigned to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth perform emergency surgery and advanced trauma care on mannequins during a realistic test-of-concept aboard the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship, USS Tortuga (LSD-46), Sept. 7, 2022. ERSS is designed to provide advanced medical capabilities at the closest point-of-injury, either afloat, undersea or ashore during combat or contingency operations in a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

    This work, ERSS Training [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Ryan Seelbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Second Fleet
    C2F
    Ready to Fight
    XI307

