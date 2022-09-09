Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Cole and Bainbridge return from deployment [Image 2 of 11]

    USS Cole and Bainbridge return from deployment

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Seelbach 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NORFOLK (Sept. 9, 2022) Rear Adm. Brian Davies, deputy commander of U.S. 2nd Fleet, speaks to the crew of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole after she returned to Naval Station Norfolk following a regularly scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of theater security cooperation efforts and to defend U.S., allied and partner interests, Sept. 9, 2022. Cole was deployed as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
