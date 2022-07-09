NORFOLK (Sept. 7, 2022) Cmdr. Joseph Fitspatrick, a surgeon assigned to an Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System (ERSS) from Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, performs emergency surgery and advanced trauma care on a mannequin during a realistic test-of-concept aboard the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship, USS Tortuga (LSD-46), Sept. 7, 2022. ERSS is designed to provide advanced medical capabilities at the closest point-of-injury, either afloat, undersea or ashore during combat or contingency operations in a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2022 Date Posted: 09.09.2022 22:09 Photo ID: 7408026 VIRIN: 220907-N-XI307-1139 Resolution: 3633x5086 Size: 2.18 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ERSS Training [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Ryan Seelbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.