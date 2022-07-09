ERSS Training

NORFOLK (Sept. 7, 2022) Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System (ERSS) surgeons and hospital corpsman assigned to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth perform emergency surgery and advanced trauma care on mannequins during a realistic test-of-concept aboard the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship, USS Tortuga (LSD-46), Sept. 7, 2022. ERSS is designed to provide advanced medical capabilities at the closest point-of-injury, either afloat, undersea or ashore during combat or contingency operations in a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)
Navy Medicine Conducts ERSS Proficiency Training
